NY Times: new allegations against Richard Lai

Banned from all football activities, but now accused of meddling in the vote for his successor, a New York Times article reports new allegations against former Guam Football Association President and former FIFA member, Richard Lai.

If you recall, Lai pled guilty to corruption charges accusing him of accepting almost 1-million dollars in bribes.

In an affidavit provided to FIFA by Guam attorney, Randall Cunliffe, he states Lai contacted him to vote for Valentino San Gil as Lai's successor.

San Gil ultimately beat out Justice Robert Torres by a single vote.

Lai's attorney, Leonardo Rapadas declined to comment as well as Cunliffe.

Torres, meanwhile, tells KUAM, "If it's true, then it should be investigated."

