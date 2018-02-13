Catholics urging for publication of Apuron's verdict

Guam Catholics want answers. The recent sighting of Guam's suspended Archbishop Anthony Apuron in Rome is concerning for the Faithful who continue to wait for a verdict on Apuron's canonical trial.

Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan tells KUAM "Since he is in Rome, he more than likely was informed."

Sablan urges the Tribunal to publicly release the verdict.

He also questions who's footing the bill for Apuron's trip and his upkeep living in California.

Apuron is now five-times accused of clergy sexual abuse.

A total of five civil lawsuits have been filed against Apuron in the District Court of Guam.

Their status on hold, however, as parties are waiting on a verdict from his canonical trial.