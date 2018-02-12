Plea deal possible or James Niosy

A plea deal could be reached in the child abuse case against a father of five.

James Niosy was arrested last month after his 1-year-old daughter was found bruised and bleeding while under his watch. Doctors said the child had a broken femur that required surgery. In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Sam Teker said he is working on getting a third party custodian for his client. The government has also offered a plea deal, which the defense is set to make a counter offer.

Niosy will be back in court on Thursday at 9am before Judge Vern Perez.

You may recall, Niosy was also arrested in January 2017 after he reportedly lied to police that his daughter was in the backseat of his car that had been stolen.