Mark Charfauros back in court

The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the video recording and testify that it was an “illegal search.” The prosecution did not oppose the request and told the court they have an expert witness, as well. That witness is acting GPD colonel Manny Chong who is set to testify on police procedure and law.

Judge Maria Cenzon granted the motion and vacated the February 19 jury selection and trial date.

As reported, Charfauros was demoted then fired from he force after an incident in Agat more than a year ago. He was seen on police body camera video yelling a junior officers responding to a report of fireworks. He is charged with official misconduct and obstructing governmental functions.

He will be back in court for further proceedings on March 13 at 9:30am.