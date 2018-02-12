Homeless Man Robbed In Ordot

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A man is robbed outside of the Ordot Mayor’s Office early Monday. The suspect remains on the run. It happened around 1:20 am in the village. Investigators say a homeless man was sitting outside of the building when the suspect pulled up in a silver Nissan Sentra, got out holding a hammer and grabbed the victim’s watch. He was last seen driving southbound on Route 4, Chalan Kanton Tasi, in Ordot. The victim only described the suspect as being possibly local with a medium build and having short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.
The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the vi...More >>
Our small island will have a big impact on international relations as the COPE NORTH 2018 exercise will take place at the Andersen Air Force Base.More >>
