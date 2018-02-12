Homeless Man Robbed In Ordot

A man is robbed outside of the Ordot Mayor’s Office early Monday. The suspect remains on the run. It happened around 1:20 am in the village. Investigators say a homeless man was sitting outside of the building when the suspect pulled up in a silver Nissan Sentra, got out holding a hammer and grabbed the victim’s watch. He was last seen driving southbound on Route 4, Chalan Kanton Tasi, in Ordot. The victim only described the suspect as being possibly local with a medium build and having short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.