GMH physicians deny any coercion or corruption - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GMH physicians deny any coercion or corruption

Posted: Updated:

Doctors at GMH deny  allegations of coercion and corruption.

Hospital officials said Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr's inquiry for a Special Investigation is uncalled for, especially his accusations that recruitment for hospital physicians and staff was done under false promises. It's the third item listed in Rodriguez's Resolution.  

“What have we done unethical? What have we violated?," Lizama said.

Dr. Larry Lizama says he would be sworn under oath and be questioned, because there's no problem with the hiring process. "There's been some comments by the Senator and others in the community that I have promised that GMH is going to modernize and provide this expanded care upon their hire, that is furthest from the truth," he said.

In fact, he says the investigation is “an attack almost to the point of defaming, demeaning physician support here”. 

Additionally, the Senator is inquiring into hiring from 2011, when his push for modernization only began in 2015. 

Meantime, when asked if the staff feel they were pressured or coerced from top management, Medical Director Dr. Duenas  said, “I’m not sure what he means by physicians lying and nurses lying at the public hearing…To characterize nurses, physicians, and employees at GMH as corrupt, incompetent, addicts, it’s so discouraging that our local leaders think that we’re corrupt, incompetent, liars. That’s farthest from the truth”.

Both agree the investigation is a distraction from the real issue at GMH, which is securing a permanent funding source to make up for the yearly $30 million loss.

As far as the findings of the Joint Commission Report, the doctors say they don’t think it’s the Senators responsibility and they’re working internally to solve the issues. Though they acknowledge that some citations are linked to leadership, but most lead indirectly or directly to funding.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • KUAM Digital Digest delivers the biggest Guam news headlines to your inbox

    KUAM Digital Digest delivers the biggest Guam news headlines to your inbox

    We're proud to roll out a new service that keeps you in-step with what's going on around Guam, our new e-mail newsletter, the KUAM Digital Digest! Each week, we shoot out a fun and informative mailer straight to your inbox that lets you see what happened, what people are talking about and what links to click so you get the full story.

    More >>

    We're proud to roll out a new service that keeps you in-step with what's going on around Guam, our new e-mail newsletter, the KUAM Digital Digest! Each week, we shoot out a fun and informative mailer straight to your inbox that lets you see what happened, what people are talking about and what links to click so you get the full story.

    More >>

  • Mark Charfauros back in court

    Mark Charfauros back in court

    The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the vi...

    More >>

    The search of the Agat property by police was illegal. Former Guam Police colonel Mark Charfauros was back in court on Tuesday where his defense attorney Randy Cunliffe made that argument. Cunliffe requested that this month’s trial date be delayed, as he just received the police body camera footage taken during the December 2016 incident that resulted in Charfauros’ arrest. Defense is working to secure an expert witness in the field of search and seizure to speak to the vi...

    More >>

  • Plea deal possible or James Niosy

    Plea deal possible or James Niosy

    A plea deal could be reached in the child abuse case against a father of five.  James Niosy was arrested last month after his 1-year-old daughter was found bruised and bleeding while under his watch. Doctors said the child had a broken femur that required surgery. In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Sam Teker said he is working on getting a third party custodian for his client. The government has also offered a plea deal, which the defense is set to make a counter offer. Nios...More >>
    A plea deal could be reached in the child abuse case against a father of five.  James Niosy was arrested last month after his 1-year-old daughter was found bruised and bleeding while under his watch. Doctors said the child had a broken femur that required surgery. In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Sam Teker said he is working on getting a third party custodian for his client. The government has also offered a plea deal, which the defense is set to make a counter offer. Nios...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly