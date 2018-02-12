GMH physicians deny any coercion or corruption

Doctors at GMH deny allegations of coercion and corruption.

Hospital officials said Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr's inquiry for a Special Investigation is uncalled for, especially his accusations that recruitment for hospital physicians and staff was done under false promises. It's the third item listed in Rodriguez's Resolution.

“What have we done unethical? What have we violated?," Lizama said.

Dr. Larry Lizama says he would be sworn under oath and be questioned, because there's no problem with the hiring process. "There's been some comments by the Senator and others in the community that I have promised that GMH is going to modernize and provide this expanded care upon their hire, that is furthest from the truth," he said.

In fact, he says the investigation is “an attack almost to the point of defaming, demeaning physician support here”.

Additionally, the Senator is inquiring into hiring from 2011, when his push for modernization only began in 2015.

Meantime, when asked if the staff feel they were pressured or coerced from top management, Medical Director Dr. Duenas said, “I’m not sure what he means by physicians lying and nurses lying at the public hearing…To characterize nurses, physicians, and employees at GMH as corrupt, incompetent, addicts, it’s so discouraging that our local leaders think that we’re corrupt, incompetent, liars. That’s farthest from the truth”.

Both agree the investigation is a distraction from the real issue at GMH, which is securing a permanent funding source to make up for the yearly $30 million loss.

As far as the findings of the Joint Commission Report, the doctors say they don’t think it’s the Senators responsibility and they’re working internally to solve the issues. Though they acknowledge that some citations are linked to leadership, but most lead indirectly or directly to funding.