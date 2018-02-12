Guahan Academy Charter School gets eviction notice

They didn't pay their rent, so they found an eviction letter at their school door. More than 300 students at Guahan Academy Charter School will be affected if the eviction goes through as early as Wednesday. Parents and Stakeholders raise concerns at an emergency Charter School Council Meeting on Monday.

An eviction notice for Guahan Academy Charter School raises questions. Guahan Academy Charter School was given notice last Wed, but word via social media only got out to parents on Friday afternoon. Parents are upset they weren't told sooner. Where will their children study?

Fe Ovalles Chairwoman of GACs Board of Trustees said they wanted to discuss it with GDOE first, saying, "In full confidentiality I have asked that GDOE does not release information further because I already know the panic it's going to create towards the parents it was already out we're getting calls from all over."

GACS missed not one but two installments of payment equal to $245,000. The contract with property owners, Nan Shul Chin Trust, signed in May 2017 is void, and their timeline to return the property just two days away. Ovalles, the chairwoman for GACs at an emergency meeting says they have the money, but they can't pass through the government's procurement "red tape".

She added, "There is money there is available money, as of this date $2.8 [million] on the balance, just because of the requirements because we don't know anything else be specific."

Superintendent Jon Fernandez skeptical that they had the time to fix it, noting, "Our review goes to Department of Administration it's a validation. It represents the opinion and the assurance of our internal audit office...I don't know if its binding or not at DOA but they are the ones in charge of placing cash or not. We are simply in the validation process. We don't hold your cash...there's been some insinuation we are holding the check. We don't even have that BBMR sets that aside and DOA makes determination when to release cash."

The Guam Department of education spokesperson Isa Baza, says if students decide to re-enroll at GDOE, the department is working to ensure a smooth transition.