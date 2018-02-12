$250K bail set for detainees charged with prison murder

They aren't getting out of jail anytime soon. Bail for three more of the DOC detainees charged in a murder at the Hagatna Detention Facility has been set at a quarter of a million dollars.

Detainee's Benster Benjamin, Jim Hadley, and Marvin Rechim appeared in court today.

The prosecution requested the $250,000 bail, pointing out the defendant's history of violence.

They along with four other detainees are accused of brutally beating fellow detainee Edrite "Manson" Isar late last month. Isar was found dead hours after the alleged attack.

They are set to return to court on February 19.

Meantime, also charged in the murder case, detainee Albert Santos II, who is set to return to court for his bail hearing on Tuesday.