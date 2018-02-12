Young people, businesses take Hafa Adai Pledge

It was a love-themed Hafa Adai pledge event for several youngsters and kid friendly businesses who joined in on the program over the weekend.

The event was held at the Bonita Baby Store in Hagatna.

Along with the ceremony, participants made Valentine's Day cards and enjoyed some sweet treats.

The program, which is a cornerstone of GVB's local community branding campaign, has brought on more than 700 agencies, groups and more since it first launching in 2009.