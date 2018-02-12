Victim from Upper Tumon auto-pedestrian accident autopsied

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola has identified the victim from the deadly auto-pedestrian in Upper Tumon earlier this month as 32-year-old Daniel Gonfel.

Gonfel died from a skull fracture and broken neck.

A toxicology test is pending, but initial police reports show he was on the sidewalk when he fell onto the street and was hit by a car traveling southbound.

The incident happened on Route 1 Marine Corps Drive near St. John's School.

No arrests have been made in this case.