Motorcyclists pay tribute to Brian Johnson

What started as a dream became reality when four United Airlines pilot began their motorcycle tour around the world. Their mission was to spread the word about Guam, a place each of them hold dearly. Sadly the dream became a tragedy when one of the riders, Brian Johnson, lost his life. But now, his fellow riders, are paying tribute in honor of their late friend.

They call themselves "End of All Roads", but their journey is far from over. Friends and co-pilots, Johnson, Dan Bartlett, Bob Lynch, and Justin Schuchat all shared one dream - and in April of last year, they turned that dream into reality. Bartlett explained, telling KUAM News, "We're riding motorcycles around the world right now at eighty-two countries and just for a number of reasons because we enjoy riding but also to kind of highlight the human aspect of 'we're all in this together', and there's a lot of lines drawn in the world right now."

Living on the island for the past 10 years, Guam has become their adopted home. And they wanted to share it with the rest of the world, saying, "We've been taking the Guam flag with us along the way, taking pictures with the Guam flag along the way, and kind of explaining where Guam is."

Starting from Seattle, Washington and making it all the way to the south of the border, near Zacatecas, Mexico. But the ride took a turn for the worst when one of the bikes became off-speed and lost control. On January 20th, at the age of 42, fellow rider, Brian Johnson, had tragically lost his life.

Bartlett and John Lynch recount the life of their dear friend. Bartlet said, "He was the brains of the group for sure, he was also the biggest humor in the group, I mean he was the funniest guy in the group. He was non-stop. He was absolutely full of life and curiosity. He would ask a question, he would go answer a question. So he had a curiosity of the world, he was very much a student of the world."

And Lynch added, "For sure, he was the life of the party and what Dan spoke about, his intelligence of things and wanting to know more amazed me. Reading a manual was always something you had to do and even digging deeper that if something went wrong with the bike or whatever it was in life, Brian always knew. Brian always had an answer. Amazing individual, he will be missed for sure."

Johnson's numerous family and friends travelled all the way to Guam to honor and celebrate his life. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Morehead, Kentucky. But the ride is not over for the "End of All Roads" team...including Brian.

Bartlett said, "His family gave us the absolute kindest gift that I think anyone could bestow, they gave us part of his ashes to take us around the world with us and we're going to take to him around the world and drop his ashes at the seven corners of the globe, and we're going to take him with us along the way, we're going to take him to every continent on the globe, and he's still with us. (Lynch) He is still with us, and he will continue to be with us."