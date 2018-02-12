Andersen Air Force Base hosting COPE NORTH exercise - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Andersen Air Force Base hosting COPE NORTH exercise

By Kehani Mendiola
Our small island will have  a big impact on international relations as the COPE NORTH 2018 exercise will take place at the Andersen Air Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marines will train alongside the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force to enhance multilateral air operations.

The exercise will begin with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training and consist of a number of aerial and force employment events designed to increase readiness among the allied nations.

This will include more than 2,000 airmen and sailors and 850 combined JADF and RAAF members.

Plus more than 100 aircraft, comprised of 21 flying units from the U.S., Japan and Australia.

The exercise is scheduled from February 14th through March 2nd.

