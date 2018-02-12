Search warrant uncovers "ICE" at Talofofo home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Search warrant uncovers "ICE" at Talofofo home

Posted: Updated:

A search warrant on a Talofofo uncovers the drug "ICE" and other drug paraphernalia.
29-year-old Allen James Lizama Simitara was home when the Mandana Drug Task Force and SWAT came unannounced.
Court documents state authorities had been monitoring the area for over a month before effectuating a raid last Friday.
He reportedly admitted the items were his and that he had been dealing out of the home for the past two months.

