Traffic pullover leads to drug bust

Police are on the lookout for a man who snatched a woman’s purse in Tumon. It happened on Sunday around 11 pm in the lobby area of the Verona Resort in Tumon. Authorities say the suspect walked into the hotel lobby and grabbed the victim’s before he took off. He was last seen getting away in a light color sedan up the JFK hill towards Marine Corps Drive. The suspect is described as being possibly local with a skinny build, and last seen wearing a grey shirt with beige shor...

