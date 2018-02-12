New record for Guam tourism

Guam has set another new record for tourism arrivals. We welcomed more than 1.54 Million visitors in 2017, this despite what the Governor says was a challenging year of global events and changes in the visitor markets.

The biggest challenge came in August when threats of a missile attack by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prompted hundreds of cancellations, mostly by Japanese visitors. But GVB President Nate Denight says they were able to offset the drop-off through a record number of Korean arrivals, who seemed unfazed by the rhetoric. The Korea market set an all-time high of more than 684,000 visitors - a 26% year-on-year increase. They now officially replace the Japanese as our top market.

Total arrivals have grown by nearly 30-percent since 2010, but we registered declines in the Taiwanese, Chinese and especially the Japanese markets. Long the top arrivals segment, Japan has been steadily dropping, but Denight says GVB remains committed to the market.

Overall, GVB cites statistics that show the rise in Tourism has added more than 7,000 jobs, and $110 million in government revenues.