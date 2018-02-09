Homeless Man Arrested For Using Bogus Bucks



A 26-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly using counterfeit money at a couple shops at the Chamorro Village in Hagatna.

Glenn Cruz Bamba is charged with forgery. Police responded to a complaint Wednesday night after two vendors reported a man trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in the area not long after responding.

Police also responded to at least three other separate reports of customers trying to use counterfeit money in the last week.

Authorities say recent reports to police have indicated all of the fake money confiscated had a red Asian character marking.

GPD is advised the community to be aware of any counterfeit bills that may be circulating by examining it carefully and looking out for distinct markings.