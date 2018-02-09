Woman Gets Away From Would-be Robbers

Police are searching for three people who tried to rob a woman in Barrigada Thursday night.

It happened around 7:20 pm along route 8 near the What’s Up Store in the village.

Authorities say a woman was driving in the area when two women and a man approached her car. Police say they were hitting her car, and the male suspect was somehow able to open her car door when he assaulted her. He tried to pull her out, but she held on and eventually was able to drive off.

The trio was last seen taking off inside a white SUV. They are described as being possibly Micronesian.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.