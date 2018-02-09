Another burglary, this time on Guam's very own Ninja Warrior, Billy Navarrette

He's known around the island as Guam's very own Ninja Warrior... But, Billy Navarrete took on a much different obstacle this past week...

Last Friday, burglars hit his home. "I noticed my house was just rearranged in some weird fashion and looked at my back door and saw the screen door was cut open, the door was busted, a lot of my things were on the floor...I saw my bed sheets were gone and my electronics and a lot of my things were just gone", Navarrete explained.



And on Wednesday, the same pair at it again...

This time their break in caught on security camera's that Navarrete recently installed...

He also caught the duo in the act...



Navarrete said, "They realized they were caught red handed. So then I tried to block their way eventually they went around me and made it through onto route 15. So immediately I called the cops and started chasing them with my truck."



Navarrete following them as they sped off...Police on the phone the entire time...The chase went on towards Perez Acres where the suspects sped north on route 1 towards Mataguac...



"The passenger came out and tried to throw a hammer at me while I was in my truck and jumped back in the car and sped off again", he said.



The chase ending on a dirt road in the Astumbo/pipeline area after their tire blew out...

They took off on foot...

Navarrete posted his story on social media and is working with Guam police to track them down...

But, inside the abandoned truck...some of the stolen items from the first incident...



Anyone with information or if you recognize the suspects you are asked to call police or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP.