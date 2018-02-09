Another burglary, this time on Guam's very own Ninja Warrior, Bi - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another burglary, this time on Guam's very own Ninja Warrior, Billy Navarrette

Posted: Updated:

He's known around the island as Guam's very own Ninja Warrior... But, Billy Navarrete took on a much different obstacle this past week...
Last Friday, burglars hit his home. "I noticed my house was just rearranged in some weird fashion and looked at my back door and saw the screen door was cut open, the door was busted, a lot of my things were on the floor...I saw my bed sheets were gone and my electronics and a lot of my things were just gone", Navarrete explained. 
 
And on Wednesday, the same pair at it again...
This time their break in caught on security camera's that Navarrete recently installed...
He also caught the duo in the act...
 
Navarrete said, "They realized they were caught red handed. So then I tried to block their way eventually they went around me and made it through onto route 15. So immediately I called the cops and started chasing them with my truck."
 
Navarrete following them as they sped off...Police on the phone the entire time...The chase went on towards Perez Acres where the suspects sped north on route 1 towards Mataguac...
 
"The passenger came out and tried to throw a hammer at me while I was in my truck and jumped back in the car and sped off again", he said.
 
The chase ending on a dirt road in the Astumbo/pipeline area after their tire blew out...
They took off on foot...
Navarrete posted his story on social media and is working with Guam police to track them down...
But, inside the abandoned truck...some of the stolen items from the first incident...
 
Anyone with information or if you recognize the suspects you are asked to call police or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Kids jump for joy and their heart

    Kids jump for joy and their heart

    DOE in conjunction with the American Heart Association held a Jump Rope for Hearts event for the first time at DL Perez Elementary School. 2nd graders were led by school nurses to participate in exercise activities that promote healthy living. Savannah Mafnas is a human service major at GCC doing practicum hours at DL Perez, she stated, "It's important for the kids at a young age to start exercising and staying healthy so that way when they get older they don't have to worr...More >>
    DOE in conjunction with the American Heart Association held a Jump Rope for Hearts event for the first time at DL Perez Elementary School. 2nd graders were led by school nurses to participate in exercise activities that promote healthy living. Savannah Mafnas is a human service major at GCC doing practicum hours at DL Perez, she stated, "It's important for the kids at a young age to start exercising and staying healthy so that way when they get older they don't have to worr...More >>

  • UOG starts Finetna Assistance

    UOG starts Finetna Assistance

    For students looking to go to college closer to home The University of Guam started Finetna Assistance, giving $1,000 for Guam high school seniors who apply and enroll to the University by March and fill out their Federal Aid Assistance or FAFSA. President Underwood explained, "We'll give them an admissions letter and entrance into the University before they even graduate high school and we'll give them $500 tuition credit and $500 textbook credit and put them at the head o...More >>
    For students looking to go to college closer to home The University of Guam started Finetna Assistance, giving $1,000 for Guam high school seniors who apply and enroll to the University by March and fill out their Federal Aid Assistance or FAFSA. President Underwood explained, "We'll give them an admissions letter and entrance into the University before they even graduate high school and we'll give them $500 tuition credit and $500 textbook credit and put them at the head o...More >>

  • Guam Labor Department releases latest economic outlook and labor report

    Guam Labor Department releases latest economic outlook and labor report

      A little positive financial news for a change. The Guam Labor Department has released the latest economic outlook and labor report which show that unemployment continues to drop, and average wages are edging slightly higher. DOL economist Gary Hiles says, "We're now very close to the u.s. unemployment rate. As of June it was exactly the same 4.3-percent, and its dropped in the states to 4.1 percent in January, so we're roughly comparable.Wages have been increasing slightly...More >>
      A little positive financial news for a change. The Guam Labor Department has released the latest economic outlook and labor report which show that unemployment continues to drop, and average wages are edging slightly higher. DOL economist Gary Hiles says, "We're now very close to the u.s. unemployment rate. As of June it was exactly the same 4.3-percent, and its dropped in the states to 4.1 percent in January, so we're roughly comparable.Wages have been increasing slightly...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly