Kids jump for joy and their heart

DOE in conjunction with the American Heart Association held a Jump Rope for Hearts event for the first time at DL Perez Elementary School.

2nd graders were led by school nurses to participate in exercise activities that promote healthy living.

Savannah Mafnas is a human service major at GCC doing practicum hours at DL Perez, she stated, "It's important for the kids at a young age to start exercising and staying healthy so that way when they get older they don't have to worry about so many complications or diseases they know from the get go when they're youngers that it's good to stay active and healthy."



Kids from over two dozen schools will continue jumping during "Wear Red" month to raise awareness about heart disease.