UOG starts Finetna Assistance

For students looking to go to college closer to home The University of Guam started Finetna Assistance, giving $1,000 for Guam high school seniors who apply and enroll to the University by March and fill out their Federal Aid Assistance or FAFSA.

President Underwood explained, "We'll give them an admissions letter and entrance into the University before they even graduate high school and we'll give them $500 tuition credit and $500 textbook credit and put them at the head of the line for registration and that's a really big deal."

He hopes this new program would mean more freshmen entering for the Fanuchanan Semester, after enrollment numbers drop for students entering the University directly from high school.