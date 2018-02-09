WUE program helps offset college tuition costs with student-disc - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

WUE program helps offset college tuition costs with student-discounts

Posted: Updated:

A College Diploma has a steep pricetag.

And for Guam students studying off-island, out of state tuition is 300 to 400 percent more than the average in-state student. But Jeremy Simon, Director of Strategic Communication at the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) says through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program (WUE program), they help offset the costs with student-discounts. He stated, "Through that program Guam residents can attend as many as160 different public colleges and universities in 16 different states in the Western United States and get very  significant tuition discounts that will average about 9,000$ each."
 
The goal for 65 years- accessible higher education. In fact, 56 Guam residents have participated just this school year and saved more than $700,000, attending colleges in the West.
 
Simon also stated, "I would say about 2/3rds of the students go to school in Hawaii, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, that's a popular option certainly a bit closer to home than the continental United States; however we do have Guam students who take Advantage of the WUE at 10-11different states. We know that a lot of the areas that we cover they may have higher education institutions but they don't always have all the education programs and academic programs that 21st century economy and community needs."
 
No doubt a college education is priceless, and affordable out-of-state tuition is especially important for students when their majors are only found off-island.

To apply, more information can be found on their website, WICHE.edu.

    DOE in conjunction with the American Heart Association held a Jump Rope for Hearts event for the first time at DL Perez Elementary School. 2nd graders were led by school nurses to participate in exercise activities that promote healthy living. Savannah Mafnas is a human service major at GCC doing practicum hours at DL Perez, she stated, "It's important for the kids at a young age to start exercising and staying healthy so that way when they get older they don't have to worr...More >>

    For students looking to go to college closer to home The University of Guam started Finetna Assistance, giving $1,000 for Guam high school seniors who apply and enroll to the University by March and fill out their Federal Aid Assistance or FAFSA. President Underwood explained, "We'll give them an admissions letter and entrance into the University before they even graduate high school and we'll give them $500 tuition credit and $500 textbook credit and put them at the head o...More >>

      A little positive financial news for a change. The Guam Labor Department has released the latest economic outlook and labor report which show that unemployment continues to drop, and average wages are edging slightly higher. DOL economist Gary Hiles says, "We're now very close to the u.s. unemployment rate. As of June it was exactly the same 4.3-percent, and its dropped in the states to 4.1 percent in January, so we're roughly comparable.Wages have been increasing slightly...More >>
