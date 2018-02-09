WUE program helps offset college tuition costs with student-discounts

A College Diploma has a steep pricetag.

And for Guam students studying off-island, out of state tuition is 300 to 400 percent more than the average in-state student. But Jeremy Simon, Director of Strategic Communication at the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) says through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program (WUE program), they help offset the costs with student-discounts. He stated, "Through that program Guam residents can attend as many as160 different public colleges and universities in 16 different states in the Western United States and get very significant tuition discounts that will average about 9,000$ each."



The goal for 65 years- accessible higher education. In fact, 56 Guam residents have participated just this school year and saved more than $700,000, attending colleges in the West.



Simon also stated, "I would say about 2/3rds of the students go to school in Hawaii, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, that's a popular option certainly a bit closer to home than the continental United States; however we do have Guam students who take Advantage of the WUE at 10-11different states. We know that a lot of the areas that we cover they may have higher education institutions but they don't always have all the education programs and academic programs that 21st century economy and community needs."



No doubt a college education is priceless, and affordable out-of-state tuition is especially important for students when their majors are only found off-island.



To apply, more information can be found on their website, WICHE.edu.