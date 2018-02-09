Yona Fire Station painted after being vandalized - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yona Fire Station painted after being vandalized

It was a blazing hot day in Yona, but that didn't stop volunteers from painting the firestation.

Captain Tom Tedtaotao says it's been a while since they've last repainted, "This is the plaque, this is when it was built when we were still department of public safety in 1975 there's some things that need to be improved but the structure is pretty sound," he said.

A little over 15 years to be exact, since the last coat of fresh paint. Village Mayor Jesse Blas says he hopes this idea spreads like wildfire to other villages and says, "Everything was donated the paint, brushers, and rollers, so I'm hoping all my colleagues out there other mayors join me and get your fire station painted. Men and women of the fire department they go out and save lives it's a good way to say thank you and that the community appreciates you."
 
He says firefighters are underappreciated for their service and beautifying the station is just half the battle. Captain Tedtaotao says they also need an ambulance.
 
"We've got a fire truck stationed here but we're hoping down the road we'll get an ambulance we haven't had an ambulance in Yona for quite a long time", Tedtaotao stated.
 
The Mayor wants to beautify his village and keep it beautiful, he has this message for Taggers, "If you're really good at what you do we'll put you to work to paint beautiful murals as opposed to gangster tags and so forth, that's what we want to prevent so we're hoping our youth got a strong message that we won't tolerate it and get law enforcement involved."

Recently they found the culprits for the tagging in Yona. His only hope is that their hardwork will spark action in the community to keep their village beautiful. 

