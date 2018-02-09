More ideas on how to recycle green waste and wood waste - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More ideas on how to recycle green waste and wood waste

The testimony was generally favorable on a bill to authorize the Guam EPA to hire companies to dispose of green waste after storms and village clean-ups.  In a public hearing Friday, the owner of a composting business - former Senator Mike Limtiaco - agrees that Govguam should set the example of how to manage and recycle green waste and wood waste.

"We cant just take a backhoe and clear the easements and just push it into the jungle. That doesn't work either. It just provides a habitat for rotting green waste, and that provides a habitat for the rhinoceros beetle to lay their larvae. But if you take it to an active composter, that heat generation, the larvae just cannot live in that kind of heat", Limtiaco stated.
 
Another suggestion to improve the bill came from the Agriculture Department's Dr. Russell Campbell who says the government should prepare now for the inevitable typhoon, stating, "The green waste problem is magnified probably a hundredfold. And one of the things that's been left out of the discussion so far is what do you do with that. There needs to be set up green waste staging sites in Guam for that eventuality."
 
Campbell says the site should also be built to meet FEMA requirements so that it qualifies for federal reimbursement.

