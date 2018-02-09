Couple accused of offering construction services are placed under arrest

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A couple accused of offering construction services they had no rights to are placed under arrest...
Arwin and Tammy Marie Tiamzon are charged with impersonation...
Court documents state, the victim found the ad for the services on Facebook back in December 2016. The suspects signed off on multiple contracts with the victim to provide construction services using a specific company name. The victim even paying for the services...However, that actual company owner told police he never gave them permission to do so. ###