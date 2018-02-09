Mayors' Council discusses tourism

Wednesday's Mayors' Council discussion took a turn towards tourism.The question raised by Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane, "I've been talking to people about me and all the mayors if you want to get involved with tourism."

As we know, tourism remains as one of the main sources of revenue for the island, along with the military.

In recent statistics, Guam still maintains an adequate amount of visitors but the demographics have changed.

While Japanese visitors are declining, South Korean tourists are increasing.

However, it's evident that there has been a loss of income says Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, "The return investment because of the calculations done. Japanese, they follow a certain path, agenda, schedule. Koreans are more free and independent. What we're having trouble with the Korean side is remember the guest houses, so those places don't pay taxes, so they're not using certain things. In terms of what the levels are, it's hurting."



With the closing of Delta Airlines and reduction of flights from places like Japan and the Philippines, mayors want to do their part.



Hoffman stated, "Part of the revenue generation idea that we can do is how we can do that, what can we do to attract more visitors. They want that local experience, what else can we showcase in our village?"



Ideas like village festivals and tours, increasing communications in the dead zones of the north and south, restroom availability, and making Guam more manamko' friendly were thrown onto the floor.

And it seems like mayors are all for it.

Plans for a future seminar is in the works.

