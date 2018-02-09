Gov Calvo to deliver his final state of the island address

It will be the last time he takes this podium as Governor.

"Really, the state of the island is strong", Governor Calvo expresses.

Governor Calvo on Tuesday will deliver his eighth and final state of the island address.



"Everything starts with a dream. We are not so defined by our problems today that we cannot reawaken the pride of the ancestors within us", Calvo stated in 2011 - his first speech - which discussed his vision for the Guamanian Century of prosperity, agreeing to partner with the legislature to end the cycle of poverty on the island.

A message he mirrored during his address just last year.



"In these final two years, my mission is to gather up everyone else stuck under poverty's debris, convince them that hope is on that train, that we made the train strong and secure, we off loaded doubt", he says.



Calvo this time is expected to highlight tourism numbers stabilizing and record numbers in cargo coming in at the Port.



Calvo says, "The one left hook to us is not really the state of the island, it's the state of the government which provides critical service for the state of the island and that's where the tax reform act has caused a major blow to our revenues."



A major blow being worked on as proposed cuts are being reviewed government wide.



"We've gone through so many crisis. We got through SARS, we've gotten through super typhoons and earthquakes, and the North Korean Crisis. We are still trying to get through the H2B crisis. But I still feel confident that we work as a team Guam working again not at pointing fingers at each other but working collaboratively will resolve the issues particularly with the changes in the tax act", Calvo states.



Just under 11 months left in office, Calvo has this to say about it being his final address, "There's a sense of it went by real quick. It's the most enjoyable job I've had. The most humbling experience working for the great people of Guam. At the same time that's why I think it's important to have term limits because this job takes a lot and its always better to get fresh faces and new energy. As I look with anticipation to December 2018 and I look with anticipation to my state of the island speech, and I feel we've done a lot good stuff. I also will work my 150 percent until that last day then I go to the next chapter in my life."



The state of the island address is set for Tuesday, February 13th at the Guam Congress Building in Hagatna. It starts at 5:30 in the evening.



