Woo Sung Kwon to spend two days in federal prison

Woo Sung Kwon will have to spend two days in federal prison for violating his pretrial release conditions.

In April 2016, the Korean national was on board a flight to Guam from Korea when he had too much to drink, allegedly smoked in the lavatory, and needed to be restrained by five passengers the rest of the flight.

Kwon is currently released on house arrest.

He was brought before Judge Joaquin Manibusan when probation officers informed the court, he had two violations: Moving his electronic monitoring system and leaving his residence before his allowed exercise time between 4 to 6pm.

The judge sanctioned Kwon to two days imprisonment out of concern for his mother, who had moved to Guam last year and is his current custodian.

Defense counsel Edward Han responded, "I was hoping he wouldn't do that but I mean it's not too bad, it's actually kind of fair. He was very lenient, he was concerned about the mother."







