Women and teen under arrest after robbing a store in Mangilao

27 year old Leinora Colani Borja is charged with 2nd degree robbery, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, conspiracy, jurisdiction over an adult and unsworn falsification and assault. A 14 year old male minor is charged with robbery, Conspiracy, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Guilt Established by Complicity, Disorderly Conduct and Beyond Control. He is being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.
Police say it happened just before 2 o'clock Thursday afternoon at Jun Market in Mangilao.
The suspects were caught on camera in the act. The video was then posted to social media which helped authorities track them down.