Austin Barcinas found not guilty

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Island residents can expect to see an increase in rain showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and continuing through Friday as a tropical disturbance forms over Chuuk State. This morning the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting the disturbance to pass south of the Marianas but it will bring some inclement weather beginning this evening and persisting through Friday night. Northeast winds...More >>
Island residents can expect to see an increase in rain showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and continuing through Friday as a tropical disturbance forms over Chuuk State. This morning the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting the disturbance to pass south of the Marianas but it will bring some inclement weather beginning this evening and persisting through Friday night. Northeast winds...More >>