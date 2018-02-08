Austin Barcinas found not guilty

He had no words.

After just hours in deliberations jurors returned with a not guilty verdict against 22 year old Austin Barcinas.

Though Barcinas was accused of drugging then raping a teen girl in her sleep six years ago, there simply wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

With the victim on the stand, now 20, she testified she had been sleeping at Barcinas' house when she woke up in pain and bleeding.

She ran home and was rushed to the hospital and healing hearts crisis center where it was concluded she had been raped.

Barcinas was the sole suspect in this case.

His semen had been found on the interior of the victim's underwear.

Early in trial, Defense attorney Rocky Kingree told jurors another DNA sample was also found in the victim's underwear.

That sample was a pubic hair which belonged to a caucasian male.

Though Barcinas maintained a straight face throughout trial and the reading of the verdict, Defense attorney Rocky Kingree reports it was an emotional moment for his client.

Kingree said, “He went back there and hugged his aunt and started crying. What do you think happens when you’re facing down 15 to life?”

We should note, Barcinas still faces a perjury charge. That charge was severed and will be dealt with at a later date.