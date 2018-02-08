Several arrested in connection to a murder at Hagatna Detention Facility last December

Already in prison for various crimes and now charged with the murder of a fellow detainee.

One by one these eight detainees are arrested again...this time in connection to a murder that occurred in the Hagatna Detention Facility last December. The arrestees were brought into the Hagatna Precinct Thursday afternoon to be re-processed.

Arrested in connection to the murder case were: 23-year-old Marvin Rechim, 27-year-old Benster Jim Benjamin, 20-year-old A-Last Amanto Simiron, 21-year-old Isler Phake Miller, 27-year-old Albert Babauta Santos II, 26-year-old Jimmy Moses Hadley and 28-year-old Jaxdino Rafael. These seven face murder charges while an 8th detainee, 23-year-old Andrew James Rios, faces rape charges. Police have not yet released details for the criminal sexual conduct charge.

It was last December, 33-year-old detainee Edrite Isar, who also went by the name Manson Isar, was found dead in his cell...Initially, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola ruled that he died of natural causes, but after further examination he determined it was a result of being brutally beaten. The medical examiner insinuated there may have been a cover up, because when he arrived to the detention facility there was no blood on Isar's clothing, cell or any evidence of foul play. When he conducted an autopsy it revealed that Isar died from a crushed chest and lacerated liver, which he said are injuries consistent with being stomped or kicked to death. Additionally, Isar had been dead for several hours. The Guam Police Department was in charge of the criminal investigation, which they have wrapped up and have forwarded to the Attorney General's office for prosecution...

DOC officials are nearing the end of their internal affairs investigation, as well...Prison leaders saying the investigation will be done by the end of next week as they continue to review if policies and procedures were followed by their officers on duty the day Isar's lifeless body was discovered.

Police say at this point no other suspects have been identified in this case.



