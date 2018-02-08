Several arrested in connection to a murder at Hagatna Detention - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Several arrested in connection to a murder at Hagatna Detention Facility last December

Already in prison for various crimes and now charged with the murder of a fellow detainee.
One by one these eight detainees are arrested again...this time in connection to a murder that occurred in the Hagatna Detention Facility last December. The arrestees were brought into the Hagatna Precinct Thursday afternoon to be re-processed.
Arrested in connection to the murder case were: 23-year-old Marvin Rechim, 27-year-old  Benster Jim Benjamin, 20-year-old A-Last Amanto Simiron, 21-year-old Isler Phake Miller, 27-year-old Albert Babauta Santos II, 26-year-old Jimmy Moses Hadley and 28-year-old Jaxdino Rafael. These seven face murder charges while an 8th detainee,  23-year-old Andrew James Rios, faces rape charges. Police have not yet released details for the criminal sexual conduct charge.
It was last December, 33-year-old detainee Edrite Isar, who also went by the name Manson Isar, was found dead in his cell...Initially, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola ruled that he died of natural causes, but after further examination he determined it was a result of being brutally beaten. The medical examiner insinuated there may have been a cover up, because when he arrived to the detention facility there was no blood on Isar's clothing, cell or any evidence of foul play. When he conducted an autopsy it revealed that Isar died from a crushed chest and lacerated liver, which he said are injuries consistent with being stomped or kicked to death. Additionally, Isar had been dead for several hours. The Guam Police Department was in charge of the criminal investigation, which they have wrapped up and have forwarded to the Attorney General's office for prosecution...
DOC officials are nearing the end of their internal affairs investigation, as well...Prison leaders saying the investigation will be done by the end of next week as they continue to review if policies and procedures were followed by their officers on duty the day Isar's lifeless body was discovered.
Police say at this point no other suspects have been identified in this case.
 

You can view the detailed charges for each of the accused here: 

  • Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

    Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes. DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their all...More >>
  • DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

    The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending... We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday... Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance... DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE" As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools... Link to survey ca...More >>
  • A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

    42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation. Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time. The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."More >>
