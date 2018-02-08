Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes.

DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their alleged part in the March 2017 attack inside the prison's Post 6 maximum security unit. Meno was found hogtied. He was hospitalized for several months before he died. However, the medical examiner said his death was caused by a tumor in his airway and not as a result of the beating. No word yet if and when prosecutors plan to revive the case.