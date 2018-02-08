Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor de - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

Posted: Updated:

Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes.
DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their alleged part in the March 2017 attack inside the prison's Post 6 maximum security unit. Meno was found hogtied. He was hospitalized for several months before he died. However, the medical examiner said his death was caused by a tumor in his airway and not as a result of the beating. No word yet if and when prosecutors plan to revive the case.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

    Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

    Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes. DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their all...More >>
    Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes. DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their all...More >>

  • DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

    DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

    The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending... We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday... Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance... DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE" As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools... Link to survey ca...More >>
    The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending... We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday... Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance... DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE" As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools... Link to survey ca...More >>

  • A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

    A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

    42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation. Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time. The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."More >>
    42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation. Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time. The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly