Gov Calvo meet JRM commander, Rear Admiral Chatfield

By Kehani Mendiola
More than six years later, the Civil-Military Coordination Council reconvened. Joint Region Marianas commander, Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, and Governor Eddie Calvo met to discuss military construction projects. These include projects on the U.S. Naval Base, Andersen Air Force Base, and in Dededo. The government did share their concerns, like the defense contracting of H2 workers.

“The one area that we see this distinct disparity is foreign workers, particularly the H2 workers and know there's a partial solution to our workforce problem it again is contrary to the One Guam approach where we have H2 workers that can work on military projects but we don't have that same ability to hire workers for outside defense projects”, says Governor Calvo.

Therefore not essentially improving the civilian infrastructure as the Four Pillars prescribes.

Additionally, promoting a "Green Guam" is also a part of the initiative, Gov. Calvo says, “It's important that as we move forward in this buildup that we ensure all environmental concerns are addressed as well.”

The purpose of the CMCC is to monitor and advise the Department of Defense on their proposed construction projects on the island.

Commander Chatfield had stated, "We are grateful to our partners from the government of Guam for their continued partnership, interagency coordination and the opportunity to address issues and concerns with a unified voice."

Representatives from both federal and local, including the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas were all in attendance.

As the buildup of military continues to increase on Guam, officials say we can be sure, so will the meetings of the CMCC.

