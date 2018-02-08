Senator San Nicolas says give voters final say on future tax increases

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Give voters the final say on any future tax increases through an amendment to the Organic Act.
Senator Michael San Nicolas told rotary club members that would be a top priority should he become congressional delegate. He says a "local law already requires that a vote be held to approve tax hikes, but senators have managed to get around it by invoking the so-called 'notwithstanding clause."
"By taking these issues federal we can overcome the local politics that keep holding us back from finally solving our fiscal problems. And by implementing this in the organic act we will be able to make sure that this government is going to get its financial house in order by making it the law of the land, that politicians just cant bypass with one simple sentence in a bill", he adds.
San Nicolas says it gives voters the power to check politicians if they disagree with government raising their taxes, or to challenge leaders to find other ways to make ends meet. San Nicolas is challenging incumbent Madeleine Bordallo for the democratic nomination for congress.
