Senator Rodriguez will launch investigation against GMH Management

In a message addressed to employees and volunteers, Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr. says he's launching a full on investigation against the Guam Memorial Hospital Management.

“If it seems like the legislature, the media and the public are attacking you. We're not. We're demanding the truth from few political appointees at the top”, Senator Rodriguez said.

This comes after GMH announced last month they're losing accreditation, but withheld publicizing the findings of the Joint Commission Report...that's until Senators made it public.

In the most recent video posted by the administration, GMH staff nurse Mark Guayco says, “The joint commission report is not meant to go out to the public. If the intention was to really make it out in public it should have been discussed by a medical or health professional. We are understaffed, we need money, and I think that's what the report is trying to tell us.”

It's the same narrative of underfunding that GMH staff, doctors, nurses, and administration have sworn by.

Senator Rodriguez agrees in part- "it doesn't take much to see you need new facilities and new equipment", but one of the reasons he's investigating is to find if employees were pressured by the top.

 “One of the reasons I'm asking Senators to conduct an investigation into the hospital management is that you have been pressured to be part of the controversy. No one should be pressured to do anything. You don't need the politics. You don't need the smoke and mirrors. You don't need the pressure coming from the top, the corruption, the coverups, the dishonesty, or the threats. You are professionals and professionals do not behave this way”, Rodriguez says.

The $90 million question, what's in the report?

Some of a lengthy list of citations include broken fire alarm, smoke, and heat detectors stained ceiling tiles, expired medical devices, blood tubes, and defibrillator pads, and breast milk not properly chilled. The report including physicians, staff and pharmacists who didn't attend mandatory education training.

On GMH's list of priority, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje in a work Session Thursday points to $150,000 needed to demolish the old MRI building in the parking lot. She said, “I'm not a doctor but I don't understand how a building sitting outside beyond the parking lot is  affecting any patients at this point, and why that's going to be prioritized over paying your vendors, getting your equipment for patient care?”

Other citations include that the Board hasn't met since July 2017, to which CEO Peter John Camacho clarifies they met quorum in December, but the meeting notes were not ready in time for the Joint Commission...

Meantime, Rodriguez will continue talks with GMH. Hospital officials are scheduled to go before lawmakers again at a later date.

You can view the report in its entirety here:

