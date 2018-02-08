DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending...

We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday...

Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance...

DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE"

As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools...

Link to survey can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfglZxc_ubTA_1T0wRH0FgEJdyY5yh6neFuBl1PSGgzKTkww/viewform