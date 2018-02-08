Government faces $48-million loss in revenue - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Government faces $48-million loss in revenue

Posted: Updated:

The government is facing a 48-million dollar loss in revenue as a result of the recent Trump tax reforms.  And the impact to GovGuam says acting BBMR director Lester Carlson, “Absent some immediate action to replace some of those lost revenues there's gonna be a lot of pain with respect to personnel.”

In other words, layoffs.  But make no mistake, Carlson says cutting classified employees or reducing work hours is the worst case scenario- and civil service rules make it a difficult thing to do - But that's not the main reason argues Carlson. “I think its bad for the economy, I think its bad for businesses, I mean nobody wins. So what I'm saying is that its readily apparent that we need to initiate revenue enhancement measures quickly”, he states.

He says the budget bureau is working with line agencies on cost-cutting measures to meet targeted pro-rata reductions.  A hiring and travel freeze is already in place, and while Carlson could not provide an exact amount yet, so far agencies have only identified about 5-million they can cut. He contends that there's very little left to cut other than personnel, and that's something they want to avoid if at all possible.

“I'm holding out hope that we're not going to have to do that and that the revenue enhancements that we need to avert that situation come into play”, Carlson said.

It’s becoming clear that a tax hike is inevitable. The administration is hoping that lawmakers will agree to raise the business privilege tax from 4-percent to either 5 or 6.  That, agrees Carlson, will provide the quickest infusion of money which he says they need very soon.

A decision could come as early as next week, when the next financial meeting with the legislature is scheduled.

KUAM requested a detailed copy for each of the agencies proposed budget cuts. However, BBMR says it's a work in progress and they still need to meet with each agency.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

    Attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now

    Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes. DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their all...More >>
    Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government's alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant's shoes. DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their all...More >>

  • DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

    DOE releases where they'll need to cut back on

    The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending... We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday... Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance... DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE" As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools... Link to survey ca...More >>
    The government's largest agency, Guam DOE, has released the details of where they need to cut back on its spending... We brought you that story on Primetime Wednesday... Now, they are turning to their stakeholders for assistance... DOE Spokesperson Isa Baza shared the google form to "Share your cost cutting and revenue generating ideas with GDOE" As we reported, some of the budget cuts include delaying Pre-K and in a worst case scenario, closing schools... Link to survey ca...More >>

  • A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

    A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

    42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation. Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time. The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."More >>
    42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation. Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time. The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly