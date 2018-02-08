A man accused threatening to kill a woman known to him is under arrest.

42 year old Junior Salas Gaa is charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and strangulation.

Court documents state, the suspect had been drinking when he started arguing with the victim. He then allegedly dragged her by the arm before holding her down and covering her nose and mouth with his hands causing her to stop breathing for some time.

The suspect also told her, "I'm going to kill you. I'll run you over like I did before."