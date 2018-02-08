Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Visa Waiver Program forms available online

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Forms for the Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Visa Waiver Program are now available electronically.The U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Guam and CNMi announced that CBP Form I-94 and CBP Form I-736 are now available online. That form, however, must still be printed and signed. All arriving Guam-CNMI visa waiver travelers must have the completed form upon arrival.
Travelers in need of their I-94 admission record to verify immigration status or employment authorization also are encouraged to go to the CBP website. For more information go to www.cpb.gov.
Island residents can expect to see an increase in rain showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and continuing through Friday as a tropical disturbance forms over Chuuk State. This morning the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting the disturbance to pass south of the Marianas but it will bring some inclement weather beginning this evening and persisting through Friday night. Northeast winds...More >>
Island residents can expect to see an increase in rain showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and continuing through Friday as a tropical disturbance forms over Chuuk State. This morning the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert. The National Weather Service is currently forecasting the disturbance to pass south of the Marianas but it will bring some inclement weather beginning this evening and persisting through Friday night. Northeast winds...More >>