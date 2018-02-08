Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Visa Waiver Program forms available online

Forms for the Guam-Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Visa Waiver Program are now available electronically.The U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Guam and CNMi announced that CBP Form I-94 and CBP Form I-736 are now available online. That form, however, must still be printed and signed. All arriving Guam-CNMI visa waiver travelers must have the completed form upon arrival.

Travelers in need of their I-94 admission record to verify immigration status or employment authorization also are encouraged to go to the CBP website. For more information go to www.cpb.gov.