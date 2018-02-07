Attempted murder case linked to beating of Justin Meno thrown out

The attempted murder case linked to the brutal beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno has been thrown out for now. Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo granted the government’s alternative motion to dismiss the case without prejudice on Wednesday afternoon. This means the case can be brought before the court again at a later time. The prosecution filed the motion after ongoing delays to have forensic evidence tested by the FBI. The evidence sent off was believed to be blood on one of the defendant’s shoes.

The prosecution last month filed a motion to continue the case or alternatively dismiss it without prejudice.

DOC inmates Jeremiah Isezaki, Albert Santos II, and Peter Gines were indicted for their alleged part in the March 2017 attack inside the prison’s Post 6 maximum security unit. Investigators learned the men allegedly fashioned a strangulation device using fabric and a wooden stick to carry out the attack. Meno was found hogtied. He was hospitalized and died about six months later, however, the medical examiner said his death was caused by a tumor in his airway and not as a result of the beating.