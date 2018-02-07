Soccer player pleads not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Soccer player pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:

A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by  Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Soccer player pleads not guilty

    Soccer player pleads not guilty

    A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by  Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.More >>
    A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by  Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.More >>

  • Executive Director of GHURA expected to change his plea next week

    Executive Director of GHURA expected to change his plea next week

    Michael Duenas is one of a handful of public officials charged with violating the open government law. Duenas' proposed deferred plea is for a charge of conspiracy as a misdemeanor. As reported,  David  Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings. His change of plea is set for Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.More >>
    Michael Duenas is one of a handful of public officials charged with violating the open government law. Duenas' proposed deferred plea is for a charge of conspiracy as a misdemeanor. As reported,  David  Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings. His change of plea is set for Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.More >>

  • Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

    Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

    It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.   "What can we learn from the way the communi...More >>
    It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.   "What can we learn from the way the communi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly