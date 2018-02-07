Soccer player pleads not guilty

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.
Bureau of Budget Management Director Lester Carlson says his office is reviewing the proposed budget cuts submitted by GovGuam agencies. Among them are the Guam Fire, Guam Police and the Department of Corrections who are already short on manpower... While BBMR is trying to quantify what each agency can do with a bare bones budget, Carlson admits it probably won't be enough... He adds the judiciary, the legislature and the office of public accountability have yet to submit their propos...More >>
