Executive Director of GHURA expected to change his plea next week

Michael Duenas is one of a handful of public officials charged with violating the open government law.
Duenas' proposed deferred plea is for a charge of conspiracy as a misdemeanor.
As reported, David Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings.
His change of plea is set for Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.
Bureau of Budget Management Director Lester Carlson says his office is reviewing the proposed budget cuts submitted by GovGuam agencies. Among them are the Guam Fire, Guam Police and the Department of Corrections who are already short on manpower... While BBMR is trying to quantify what each agency can do with a bare bones budget, Carlson admits it probably won't be enough... He adds the judiciary, the legislature and the office of public accountability have yet to submit their propos...More >>
