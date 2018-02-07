Tim Rohr’s Junglewatch gains a global audience and over 8.2-million views

He's the man behind the blog.

Tim Rohr, a self-proclaimed watchdog for Guam's Catholic community, has chronicled the local Church controversies on his website, Junglewatch, since 2013.

Though the site initially started as means of sharing news stories about the Church, it's since attracted a global audience and over 8.2-million views.

While he's helped to tell Guam's story, he in no way takes credit for the progress to date.

Here's what he had to say to Rotarians today.

“There's a culture of silence here”, he says.

Hoping to break the silence is Tim Rohr, the man behind the blog, Junglewatch.

The site has attracted a global audience and became a forum for the controversies surrounding the local Catholic Church.

Rohr stated, “I didn't say anything aside from repost the news story but, what made my role unique was that you could make comments on my blog.”

While the site has been a success, so has the work from groups like the Laity Forward Movement and the Concerned Catholics of Guam who for 54 Sundays protested on the steps of the Hagatna Cathedral in hopes the Vatican would get their message loud and clear.

“The only place in the whole world where the catholics themselves have said enough is enough is right here. Guam you saw it happen”, said Rohr.

With the protests came the clergy sexual abuse lawsuits.

Rohr states, “I had so many people come up to me and tell me what happened to them or how they went to their mother or grandmother and told them and got slapped by their mother and grandmother who said don't talk that way about the priest.”

To date, over 160 victims have filed civil suits in the local and federal courts.

Though majority of the parties have expressed interest in settlement, one victim, Rohr reports, won't.

“ Walter Denton wants to face down apuron in federal court and he's not going to quit. If you don't know Walter's story, he was 12-years-old he alleged apuron raped him”, Rohr says.

Apuron, as we've been reporting underwent a canonical trial in Rome.

Still no word on the verdict, but Rohr makes a guess, “We know what it is. It's guilty. If it was innocent, Apuron would've ran to the microphone and you would've heard about it already. But it's being hidden.”

He also assures his readers. He's not lost the faith, saying “I do go to Church because of all of this. Because my faith isn't in an archbishop or a priest. It's in Jesus Christ and his church so while other people have gotten bitter, I've got better and it's a decision you make in anything . Bad bishops started with Judas and Jesus picked him.”