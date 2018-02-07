Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.
"What can we learn from the way the community has approached resisting or critiquing those buildups there. What are the strategies they've used around protesting, consciousness building, solidarity and so on. I think there's a lot of things that we can learn from the okinawan example, not just in terms of strategies for directly opposing but also ways of building community", says Bevacqua.
Also making the trip were representatives from Prutehi Litekyan-Save Ritidian, and the Guahan Coalition for Peace and Justice. Their tour follows a visit last year by representatives of Okinawan environmental activist group the "No Helipad Takae Resident Society."
Bureau of Budget Management Director Lester Carlson says his office is reviewing the proposed budget cuts submitted by GovGuam agencies. Among them are the Guam Fire, Guam Police and the Department of Corrections who are already short on manpower... While BBMR is trying to quantify what each agency can do with a bare bones budget, Carlson admits it probably won't be enough... He adds the judiciary, the legislature and the office of public accountability have yet to submit their propos...More >>
