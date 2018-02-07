Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.



"What can we learn from the way the community has approached resisting or critiquing those buildups there. What are the strategies they've used around protesting, consciousness building, solidarity and so on. I think there's a lot of things that we can learn from the okinawan example, not just in terms of strategies for directly opposing but also ways of building community", says Bevacqua.



Also making the trip were representatives from Prutehi Litekyan-Save Ritidian, and the Guahan Coalition for Peace and Justice. Their tour follows a visit last year by representatives of Okinawan environmental activist group the "No Helipad Takae Resident Society."