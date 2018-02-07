Bullet found at Middle school causes lock-down

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A brief scare at a local middle school forces the campus to go on lock down for nearly three hours. DOE officials say a student was found with a bullet in his possession around 10 this morning. That's when they called Guam police to search the campus.
However, no further threat was found.The all clear was given just before 1 in the afternoon.
DOE is investigating.
Bureau of Budget Management Director Lester Carlson says his office is reviewing the proposed budget cuts submitted by GovGuam agencies. Among them are the Guam Fire, Guam Police and the Department of Corrections who are already short on manpower... While BBMR is trying to quantify what each agency can do with a bare bones budget, Carlson admits it probably won't be enough... He adds the judiciary, the legislature and the office of public accountability have yet to submit their propos...More >>
