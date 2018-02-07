Secretary of Defense reassures that Guam will be protected again - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Secretary of Defense reassures that Guam will be protected against missile attacks from NK

Posted: Updated:

Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave reassurances Wednesday that Guam will be protected against missile attacks from North Korea.
 
Mattis was responding to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo during a House hearing on National Defense strategy and Nuclear Posture. He pledged that the military will continue to bolster defense capabilities in the pacific.
 
Mattis stated, "As you know in addition to the THAAD system we also keep the Aegis ballistic defense, the u.s. navy warship in the waters out there. And we can always reinforce that. We also have several ships in Japanese waters right now, and they can move back and forth to include coverage of guam in the mobile way that comes to our navy. But we are looking at all the systems to include the aegis to shore as we look toward the future protection of our pacfic area."
 
Guam drew global attention back in August after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened a missile attack. That prompted a warning from President Trump of a decisive U.S. response.

