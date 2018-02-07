Round 1 of budget cuts at DOE - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Round 1 of budget cuts at DOE

Posted: Updated:

After a $20 milllion cut in their budget, the administration at DOE hopes round 1 of their own cuts, will be enough to stop the wound from bleeding.

According to DOE, that includes immediately cutting what they call "low-hanging fruit" that should have the least impact on the operations at local schools.

First, the Superintendent Jon Fernandez says they'll cut 10 percent of utility consumption, conserving lighting, air conditioning, water use, shutting down computers and limiting photocopying. The second, a delay in new spending, like Pre-K expansion.

 Fernandez says, “We've been pushing expansion, right now we have four schools serving 72 students, we had authority and identified funding to further expand to five schools, D.L. Peres, Maria Ulloa, Agana Heights, P.C. Lujan, and Inarajan Elementary School 618 the work was going to start this year, and open up next school year, until we find the resources to support that, that iniative is going to have to be delayed.”

Delaying Pre-K expansion is $1 million in savings. But it's not close to enough. Other ideas include, prolonging the hiring freeze for their Central Office and Assistant Principal, utilizing the Tiyan Headquarters to lease to other government agencies, and leasing the Piti Property for commercial use.

While DOE also looks at how they can sweep up available funding from other sources like the $1.5 million Governor Eddie Calvo appropriated for school repairs, unused textbook funds, and a portion of the real property tax reserved to rebuild Simon Sanchez.

Fernandez also stated, “In the letter there's a reference to the Simon Sanchez funds for renovation, those are funds related to the lease back, however because process has stalled and not being utilized for lease, and we're at least two years away, we're asking government agencies and legislature to determine the amount in reserved account to be able to utilize this to offset cuts.”

In his memo he says the funds for Sanchez add up to $8.5 million reserved annually for GDOE.

But the ultimate goal is quality education.

 “We're not going to be able to address all these issues without touching the classrooms, but we want to make sure that kids are safe, have a teacher in classroom and have an opportunity to learn”, says Fernandez.

But, round 2 of cuts, he admits won't be as forgiving.

Other options that remain on the table - closing schools like JP Torres Success Academy.

You can read his memo on our website and view today's press conference on KUAM's Facebook Page.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Soccer player pleads not guilty

    Soccer player pleads not guilty

    A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by  Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.More >>
    A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him today. Byong Oh Kim is indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges...Last month, the victim alleged she had been raped by  Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team. He is set to return to court on February 13th.More >>

  • Executive Director of GHURA expected to change his plea next week

    Executive Director of GHURA expected to change his plea next week

    Michael Duenas is one of a handful of public officials charged with violating the open government law. Duenas' proposed deferred plea is for a charge of conspiracy as a misdemeanor. As reported,  David  Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings. His change of plea is set for Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.More >>
    Michael Duenas is one of a handful of public officials charged with violating the open government law. Duenas' proposed deferred plea is for a charge of conspiracy as a misdemeanor. As reported,  David  Sablan, Cecile Suda, John Ilao, Rosie Blas, Roland Selvidge, Deanne Torre, and Duenas are accused of holding secret board meetings and pre-determining how they would vote in public meetings. His change of plea is set for Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.More >>

  • Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

    Bevacqua to report back findings on "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa

    It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.   "What can we learn from the way the communi...More >>
    It was meant to be a "solidarity exchange" between Guam and Okinawa ahead of the long-planned Marine relocation to Guam. Representatives from local activist groups spent a week on the Japanese island learning about how their Okinawan counterparts have dealt with the U.S. military presence there. Dr. Michael Bevacqua of Independent Guahan says they will report back on their trip at the University of Guam Wednesday night.   "What can we learn from the way the communi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly