More budget cuts for GovGuam

Bureau of Budget Management acting Director Lester Carlson says his office is reviewing the proposed budget cuts submitted by GovGuam agencies.

Among them are the Guam Fire, Guam Police and the Department of Corrections who are already short on manpower...

While BBMR is trying to quantify what each agency can do with a bare bones budget, Carlson admits it probably won't be enough...

He adds the judiciary, the legislature and the office of public accountability have yet to submit their proposed cuts.