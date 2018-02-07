Mayor’s Council discusses Bill 223

Checks and balances came into play at today's Mayors' Council Meeting. One of the topics discussed - whether the council would support a bill introduced by Senator Tom Ada.

“This is for GPA to build a new powerplant in Dededo. This is supposed to generate power for the whole northern and partially the Tumon area as they grow”, said Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares.

To do so, the bill plans to rezone a plot for residential purposes to an M2 industrial zone.

But residents were concerned about that.

Savarez says, “They were concerned about it being an M2 which is a heavy industrial area and they were willing to accept the fact that it would be an M1 where it's light industrial and according to GPA, they can operate within the light industrial.”

The proposed land lies on the borders of Tamuning and Dededo, near the GPA Harmon Substation.

Public hearings with GPA have been held in both villages.

“It is needed for our island everything from the presentation that was shown, they were saying please do not look at the existing ones they have right now in Piti, this is nothing like this. This new powerplant. This is supposed to be a safer facility”, said Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera.

The zone type would be the only major change mayors' would recommend.

In an M1 zone, actions like heavy vehicle maintenance or certain welding practices cannot be done.

Making it easier for the residents and businesses around the area.

Overall, the council agreed with the bill and Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue made a motion, saying, “I make a motion to adopt a resolution that supports the resolutions of Dededo and Tamuning with regard to this project as it pertains to Bill 223-34.”

The motion passed unanimously.

A public hearing for Bill 223 will be held on Friday at the Guam Congress Building.