Playground cleaned up after mother turns to Facebook about children getting hurt

Mark Charfauros was demoted then fired from the force after an incident in Agat that happened in December 2016. You may recall, Charfauros was seen on police body camera footage yelling at junior officers who were responding to a report of fireworks at a home in the village. He is facing three misdemeanor charges for official misconduct and obstructing governmental functions. Defense attorney Randy Cunliffe says jury selection and trial is set to begin on February 19th at 9:30 am befo...More >>
The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, on Tuesday, February 6, starting at 3 p.m. Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the testMore >>
It's going to be a Valentine's event like no other. Local fashion designer, Norman Analista of Norman and Co. will launch his men's fashion line during a special event in Tumon this week. We caught up with him over the weekend during rehearsals and he explained, "The event is called Pusong Pinoy. Which loosely translates to Heart of the Filipino, and we are showcasing different aspects of a Filipino lifestyle as they sort of relate to Valentine's so we are going to have a F...More >>
