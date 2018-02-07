Playground cleaned up after mother turns to Facebook about children getting hurt

A young mother turned to Facebook to warn others about the potential dangers at a popular playground in Tumon. The incident left her children in tears. It also put a time out on play time as what should've been fun in the park turned into a scare.

“My daughter Rosae, she started to say her eyes were burning and immediately after, so did the other two who were playing on that slide”, said Alexandria Leddy, a mother of one of the children who were at the playground that day.

It was on Saturday morning when Leddy took her children to the playground located at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park in Tumon.

On the way home, Leddy recalls, “We had to pull over, three of them screaming in pain saying that it felt like there was fire in their eyes and they were all crying and it was a really scary experience because i felt like something had happened at the playground. We didn't know what to do.”

She considered going to the hospital, but after about ten minutes her children reported feeling better. By then, they had flushed their eyes and washed their hands. Though safe from harm, this mother wasn't going to let it go. She reported the incident to the Guam Police Department.

“What they had said was more than likely because the homeless tend to congregate there in the evenings, there's a lot of incidents of drunkenness where the police need to come down to deal with it and there may have been an altercation resulting in pepper spray being used and possibly getting onto the playground bars”, Leddy stated.

She also shared her experience on her Facebook page… the response overwhelming. Other parents came forward reporting the playground equipment was unsafe for play. The site has since been blocked off with caution tape... for now.

Though they haven't been able to confirm if the area was affected by pepper spray, Department of Parks and Recreations Deputy Director John Taitano assured Leddy they were going to play it safe.

Leddy says that Taitano assured her that they went down and washed the bars down to try to get as much of the residue. They were also making the efforts to either take down or replace parts that were broken on the playground.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera hopes it doesn't happen again and said, “I've also got a hold of GPD so that in the event there's any type of situation that goes on there that calls for spraying the pepper spray or mace to right away call us or call the fire dept to do an emergency flush out.”

Leddy's children, fortunately, were unaffected by the experience and already excited for their next time at the park.

“After we left Ypao, my kids regardless of what happened, they're like ‘so we don't get to play today?’ So we went up to Sinajana”, Leddy stated.