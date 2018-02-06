Lights, Camera, Action! These theater students are ready to RISE

A Speech and Drama class from George Washington High School, just turned in their submission to NBC's RISE America who will be awarding 50 high schools across the country a $10,000 grant for their theater department.

Chasten Calvo, Bri Thomas, and Tamali'i Eseroma are seniors in Mrs. Darlene Quichicho or Mrs. Q's Speech and Drama at GW.

“I come to school every 5, 6, 7 just to go to that class I've never missed a single day at that class”, says Calvo.

Eseroma states, “When you go into the classroom you can be anyone you want to be, you can be the Grinch or the mayor of whoville.”

Thomas chimed in and said, “You get into character any character you want especially as Mrs. Q as our teacher, she's so outgoing with what we want to do, who we want to act it's just a blessing to have this class.”

It's more than a class but a family.

So far this year, these geckos have performed The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and Frozen.

Jasmine Gatdula a Junior at GW remembers the feeling she had on stage as Elsa.

Though she says she's shy, with every play, she's breaking out of her shell.

“You think that oh they're gonna judge me cause I'm so timid to myself, but eventually I'm becoming more of an open person, I'm becoming the person I wanted to be”, Gatdula said.

With a school population of 1700 students the budget just doesn't cut it and many students face socio-economic hardships daily.

Mrs. Q hopes that winning the grant will encourage her students to shine.

Terrance Ogo, a Senior says the money will be well spent in pursuing his dreams of becoming an actor, stating, “Of course this 10 grand would help with costumes, equipment, lighting, microphones, everything. It just makes our class better. I like movies I mean who doesn't but after performing all the plays and skits it made me consider that acting could be a potential career for me.”

All the students agreed, that learning the arts in the form of theater has made them better students.

You won't want to miss their next two productions of Beauty and the Beast and Trolls.